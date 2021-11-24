.
Sudan’s Hamdok to review appointments made by military

Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said.

After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan’s military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important positions in the state bureaucracy.

Hamdok, who was arrested during the coup and then reinstated under a deal with the military reached on Sunday, issued a directive to freeze all hiring and dismissals in state jobs.

“In addition, all the appointments and dismissals that have taken place in the previous period will be placed under study, evaluation and review,” said the secretariat.

