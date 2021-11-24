Syria's air defenses intercept Israeli attack above Homs

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city of Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

“An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defenses are responding,” state media reported.

Four soldiers were injured and there was material damage, state media reported, citing a military source.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Israel has mounted regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed in support of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s war.

