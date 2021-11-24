US bases attacked in Syria, but no damages or injuries suffered: CENTCOM

Bases housing US troops in Syria were targeted on Tuesday, but the US Central Command (CENTCOM) says no injuries or damages were recorded.

“There were attacks directed at bases that have Coalition Forces; however, these attacks fell short and did not impact near the bases themselves,” a CENTCOM official told Al Arabiya English.

Earlier in the day, Syria’s state-run news agency reported that five rockets were fired at the Kharab al-Jir military airport, which SANA said the “US occupation” uses as a base.

But no casualties or damage was reported.

US-led Coalition troops have come under fire on multiple occasions in both Iraq and Syria. Terrorist groups and Iran-backed militias have been behind the attacks, which have seemingly increased in recent months.

US officials and generals have repeatedly stated that the US would not withdraw from the two countries until the threat of ISIS was completely defeated.

“ISIS and al-Qaida in Syria pose an enduring threat to US national security interests, in particular through the over 10,000 ISIS detainees held in makeshift facilities in northeast Syria along with tens of thousands of IDPs living in destitute conditions in over-crowded displacement camps,” a White House official previously told Al Arabiya English.

