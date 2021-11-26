.
Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters

Iranian protest dried-up river in Isfahan. (Supplied via FARS News Agency)
A file photo shows Iranian protest dried-up river in Isfahan. (Supplied via FARS News Agency)
Protests

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Security forces in Iran clashed on Friday with demonstrators who were protesting the government’s water management policies in the central city of Isfahan, videos shared on social media showed.

Security forces attacked protesters with batons in the dry bed of the Zayandehrud River and fired tear gas to disperse them, some videos shared on social media showed.

Other videos showed security forces being chased away by protesters.

Fars, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, acknowledged the protests on Friday, saying security forces used tear gas to “ensure security and prevent violence and mobility of opportunists.”

Farmers in Isfahan, who kick-started the latest round of protests in the city, ended a nearly weeks-long protest on Thursday after reaching an agreement with provincial authorities, Fars said, adding that Friday’s protesters “did not resemble the farmers of Isfahan due to their clothing and age.”

Fars was insinuating that Friday’s protests were organized by anti-regime groups.

Last Friday, thousands of people in Isfahan took to the dry bed of Zayandehrud River in support of the city’s farmers and to voice their anger at the state of the city’s once-famed Zayanderud River which has dried up due to drought and mismanagement.

In July, deadly protests broke out in the southwestern province of Khuzestan over water shortages.

