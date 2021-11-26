.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon launches second offshore licensing round

  • Font
A base for peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is pictured in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Nov. 11, 2020. (Reuters)
A base for peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is pictured in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Nov. 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Lebanon launches second offshore licensing round

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon re-launched a second offshore oil and gas licensing round for eight remaining blocs on Friday, with the deadline for submission of bids set for June 15, 2022, the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said on its website.

The round was initially approved in April 2019 in just two blocs but has been postponed several times, including last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek last year completed exploratory drilling in Lebanon’s offshore Bloc 4 off the coast of Beirut and said they had not found a commercially viable amount of hydrocarbons.

Planned drilling in southern Bloc 9, also licensed to the consortium, has been postponed.

Lebanon’s leaders have said a significant oil and gas find could help the country emerge from its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 Civil War. The United Nations says eight in 10 people are now in poverty.

Proceeds from the sector, however, would take many years to materialize, experts have warned.

Read more:

Lebanon central bank governor told to hand over data for forensic audit: Presidency

Offshore firms linked to Lebanon c. bank governor worth nearly $100 mln: Report

Lebanon’s president says draft maritime decree needs government approval

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1 Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1
As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent
Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant? Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?
Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib
South Africa says British travel ban over new COVID-19 variant seems ‘rushed’ South Africa says British travel ban over new COVID-19 variant seems ‘rushed’
Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More