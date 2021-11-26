.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

  • Font
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather amid ongoing protests against last month's widely condemned military takeover, in the Street 40 of the capital's twin city of Umdurman on November 17, 2021. Thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup. (Photo by AFP)
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather amid ongoing protests against last month's widely condemned military takeover, in the Street 40 of the capital's twin city of Umdurman on November 17, 2021. (AFP)

Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday.

An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and civilians from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance, and a number of ministers and top civilian officials were detained.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some civilian figures have been released since the military struck a deal on Nov. 21 with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, freeing him from house arrest and reinstating him. The deal provided for the release of all political detainees.

Those who have gone on hunger strike include deposed minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif, senior Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) official Sharif Mohamed Osman, and a third prominent political figure Jaafar Hassan, the SCP said in a statement.

“The step of the strike comes because of their continuous arbitrary detention since the Oct. 25 coup and the deprivation of their basic human rights,” the statement said.

Protests calling for the military to exit politics and be held to account for the deaths of civilian protesters have continued since the announcement of the deal between military leaders and Hamdok. A call has been issued for more mass rallies on Sunday.

Meanwhile five political figures including former trade minister Madani Abbas Madani and well known activist Mohamed Nagi al-Assam have been released, Madani told Reuters on Friday.

Another four prominent political figures including SCP leader Omer Eldigair and SPLM-N rebel group deputy head and former Hamdok advisor Yasir Arman were released on Monday.

Read more:

Thousands of Sudanese take to the streets against deal between PM Hamdok and military

What does PM’s reinstatement mean for Sudan?

UN rights chief calls for Sudan military to step back

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1 Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1
As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent
Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant? Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?
Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib
South Africa says British travel ban over new COVID-19 variant seems ‘rushed’ South Africa says British travel ban over new COVID-19 variant seems ‘rushed’
Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More