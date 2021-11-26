Vienna talks will be about US return to 2015 deal: Iran’s nuclear chief

The Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Friday that talks in Vienna next week will be about the United States returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran and Washington are due to resume indirect negotiations, which have been on hold since June, in Vienna on Monday. Then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister said that his country wants the lifting of all sanctions in a verifiable process.

Monday’s indirect talks between the United States and Iran, with the participation of major powers, aim at bringing the two countries into full compliance with a 2015 deal. Washington abandoned the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

