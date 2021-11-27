.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. (Reuters)

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday he dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy.

Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Major General Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month’s coup raised questions over the future of the deal and efforts to end decades of internal conflict in Sudan.

The civilian Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition that had been sharing power with the military before the takeover blamed the military in a statement on Thursday for allowing a worsening of the security situation in Darfur.

While Hamdok’s reinstatement was a concession by military leader Burhan, key political parties and civilian groups say the army should play no role in politics.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant? Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID
Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters
More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More