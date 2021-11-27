Syria's Cham Wings airline resumes flights from Damascus to Abu Dhabi

Private Syrian airline, Cham Wings, has resumed its flights from Damascus to UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the airline said on Saturday.

Cham Wings said it launched its first direct flight from Damascus International Airport to Abu Dhabi airport on Friday.

The announcement points to warming ties between the UAE and Syria. It follows the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s visit to Damascus earlier this month where he met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It was the first visit by an Emirati foreign minister since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians, displaced approximately half of its nation and destroyed the country’s economy.

Arab countries have begun to re-engage with Damascus after a decade of rupture, with Jordan reopening channels with Syria, exchanging state visits, reopening borders and restoring flights between the two capitals.

The US has criticized any Arab attempt at reproachment with Assad’s government, vehemently opposing any normalization of ties with Damascus.

