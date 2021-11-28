.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dozens of security, intelligence officers in Sudan forced into retirement: Sources

  • Font
Sudanese police officers control civilians as they chant slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan July 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Sudanese police officers control civilians as they chant slogans outside the court during the new trial against ousted President Omar al-Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989 in Khartoum, Sudan July 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Dozens of security, intelligence officers in Sudan forced into retirement: Sources

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dozens of security and intelligence high-ranking officers in Sudan have been forced into retirement, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, nicknamed “Hemedti,” had confirmed a day earlier that the military component in Sudan had no purpose in political power.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy Middle East Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy

Hemedti told Al Arabiya and Al Hadath during an exclusive interview on Saturday that the military, security, and police leaders aim to determine responsibilities, noting that Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok must return to the regions and tribes to form his next government.

“We know that there is a plan to demonize the military component in Sudan,” he told the channel.

He also stressed that the goal of the Sovereignty Council is to hold free and fair elections in Sudan.

Regarding the violence that took place in the recent demonstrations, Hemedti stressed the need to determine the responsibilities to hold those involved in the violence during the demonstrations accountable.

Read more:

Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy

Sudanese politicians released after beginning hunger strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military Sudanese soldiers killed in attack by Ethiopian forces: Sudan military
UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More