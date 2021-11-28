.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US to exert pressure on Iran if it uses Vienna talks to boost nuclear program: Envoy

  • Font
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley speaks during a media briefing on the sidelines of the opening of the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley speaks during a media briefing on the sidelines of the opening of the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

US to exert pressure on Iran if it uses Vienna talks to boost nuclear program: Envoy

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US and its partners will exert pressure on Iran if it uses the Vienna talks scheduled to resume on Monday as a ruse to accelerate its nuclear program, US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley told BBC on Saturday.

“If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it,” he said.

He added: “If that's Iran's approach, which is to try to use the negotiations as cover for an accelerated nuclear program, and as I say, drag its feet at the nuclear table, we will have to respond in a way that is not our preference.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Nobody should be surprised if at that point there is increased pressure on Iran,” Malley, who heads the US negotiating team to the talks in Vienna, said.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran, with participation of France, Russia, China, UK and Germany, to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal are set to resume in Vienna on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

Under the 2015 accord, Iran was only allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent, way below the 90 percent required for weapons-grade uranium.

However, after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran began aggressively enriching uranium.

Talks between Iran and the US have stalled after Ebrahim Raisi was elected president in June.

Washington has repeatedly warned that its patience was wearing thin and threatened a so called “Plan B” was in place if Tehran wouldn’t play ball, but did not elaborate on the details of said plan.

“We hope not to get that there, but if we are, then pressure will have to increase to send a message to Iran that the choice it is making is the wrong one. That it has a different path available to it, but it's not a path open indefinitely because Iran's nuclear program is putting the very essence of the deal negotiated [in 2015] at risk,” he said.

Read more:

Ahead of nuclear talks resumption, Iran says it doubled stock of enriched uranium

US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden

Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19 Oman suspends entry from seven countries including South Africa over COVID-19
Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’ Iran arrests 67 protesters in Isfahan, US ‘deeply concerned’
UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes UAE adopts its largest legislative reform in its history via 40 new laws and changes
New COVID-19 variant Omicron threat causes worldwide scramble New COVID-19 variant Omicron threat causes worldwide scramble
Lebanon risks becoming a republic of NGOs: UN Special Rapporteur on Poverty Lebanon risks becoming a republic of NGOs: UN Special Rapporteur on Poverty
UK confirms first two cases of new COVID strain Omicron UK confirms first two cases of new COVID strain Omicron
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More