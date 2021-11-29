.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran will not hold talks with US in Vienna over nuclear deal: Iran foreign minisry

  • Font
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saied Khatibzadeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saied Khatibzadeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran on February 22, 2021. (AFP)

Iran will not hold talks with US in Vienna over nuclear deal: Iran foreign minisry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tehran will not hold bilateral talks with the US delegation in the Vienna talks over Iran’s nuclear deal, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a news conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said separately on Monday that he had met Chinese, Russian and Iranian negotiators on Sunday and that he would meet the European and US teams on Monday before formal talks later in the day.

“Intense preparatory work ongoing,” Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU’s foreign service, said on Twitter from Vienna, where a seventh round of talks is due to start.

World powers and Iran are gathering on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, although, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim.

Read more:

West must ‘pay price’ to revive nuclear deal: Iran chief negotiator

Nuclear talks resume as West asks whether Iran is serious or stalling

As nuclear talks resume, Israel PM says worried US is readying to lift Iran sanctions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More