Lebanon's president says disagrees with Hezbollah on dismissing Beirut blast judge

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in Doha, Nov 29, 2021. (AP)
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in Doha, Nov 29, 2021. (AP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s president says disagrees with Hezbollah on dismissing Beirut blast judge

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday he did not agree with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on dismissing the judge investigating the Beirut port blast.

Tarek Bitar is leading an investigation into an explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 200 people on Aug. 4 last year.

Hezbollah, Amal and the Christian Marada Movement have accused Bitar of politicizing the investigation after he sought to question former ministers affiliated with the latter two parties.

Aoun also told Al Jazeera TV that he would leave his position at the end of his presidential term unless parliament decided that he should stay.

Read more: Lebanon judges resign in protest against political interference

