Sudan’s PM Hamdok denies any personal gain in signing political deal with Burhan

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok lift documents during a deal-signing ceremony to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok lift documents during a deal-signing ceremony to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sudan's Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok denied on Sunday having any “personal gain” in signing the political agreement with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that reinstated him.

“The PM stressed having no personal interest in signing the political agreement aside, it was for national interest. He said if this deal is followed through seriously, it has the potential to pave the way for democratic transformation,” Hamdok’s office said in a statement.

His office reiterated that he will be reviewing all appointments and dismissals made by the military during the coup.

Hamdok signed on November 21 a deal with Burhan that saw him reinstated and allowed him to form an independent cabinet of technocrats, until an election can be held.

The deal was signed almost a month after Burhan led a military coup in late October and put Hamdok under house arrest.

Hamdok told Al Arabiya in an interview last week that he expects a new government to be formed within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Burhan vowed on Sunday to protect Sudan’s transitional period until a “fair and independent” election can be held and expressed his support to the technocrat government Hamdok is going to form, according to state news agency SUNA.

