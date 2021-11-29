Sudan’s PM Hamdok denies any personal gain in signing political deal with Burhan

Sudan's Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok denied on Sunday having any “personal gain” in signing the political agreement with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that reinstated him.

“The PM stressed having no personal interest in signing the political agreement aside, it was for national interest. He said if this deal is followed through seriously, it has the potential to pave the way for democratic transformation,” Hamdok’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His office reiterated that he will be reviewing all appointments and dismissals made by the military during the coup.

Hamdok signed on November 21 a deal with Burhan that saw him reinstated and allowed him to form an independent cabinet of technocrats, until an election can be held.

The deal was signed almost a month after Burhan led a military coup in late October and put Hamdok under house arrest.

Hamdok told Al Arabiya in an interview last week that he expects a new government to be formed within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Burhan vowed on Sunday to protect Sudan’s transitional period until a “fair and independent” election can be held and expressed his support to the technocrat government Hamdok is going to form, according to state news agency SUNA.

Read more:

Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks

Sudan’s Hamdok to review appointments made by military

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok dismisses police chief and his deputy