Germany jails Iraqi ISIS member for life for Yazidi killings

The defendant Iraqi Taha Al-Jumailly (L) is led into the courtroom for the sentencing in his trial for charges of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on November 30, 2021. (AFP)
A Frankfurt court on Tuesday handed a life sentence to an Iraqi man who joined ISIS for genocide against the Yazidi minority, in the first verdict worldwide to use the label.

Taha al-Jumailly, 29, passed out in the courtroom after being found guilty of genocide, as well as crimes against humanity, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes and bodily harm with fatal consequences.

