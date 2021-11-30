Germany jails Iraqi ISIS member for life for Yazidi killings

A Frankfurt court on Tuesday handed a life sentence to an Iraqi man who joined ISIS for genocide against the Yazidi minority, in the first verdict worldwide to use the label.

Taha al-Jumailly, 29, passed out in the courtroom after being found guilty of genocide, as well as crimes against humanity, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes and bodily harm with fatal consequences.

