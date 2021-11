Saudi Arabia announced that it was opening the consular section in its embassy in the Afghani capital of Kabul as of Tuesday to provide consular services to Afghani citizens, state news agency (SPA) reported.

In August, Saudi evacuated all of its diplomats from the embassy in Kabul after the Taliban movement overtook the country in a swift sweep.

