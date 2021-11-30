.
UAE won’t stop Lebanese traveling to the United Arab Emirates: Gargash

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) plane at Beirut international airport, Sept. 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Published:

The United Arab Emirates will not stop Lebanese from travelling to the country in a diplomatic row between Beirut and Gulf Arab states, a senior Emirati official said.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi would continue humanitarian support to Lebanon and did not want Lebanese citizens to suffer more due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country.

Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, triggered by a minister’s critical comments about the Arab Coalition in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys. The UAE withdrew its envoys.

