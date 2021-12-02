Iran gives drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear commitments to European powers

Iran has provided European powers involved in its 2015 nuclear deal two drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.

“Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, announced at the Vienna talks that ...Iran has delivered its proposed text on two issues of lifting oppressive sanctions and nuclear issues,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

It did not give further details.

A European diplomat confirmed draft documents had been handed over.

