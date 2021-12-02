Iran pessimistic about US, E3 intentions in Vienna nuclear talks: FM

Iran’s top diplomat said Thursday that Tehran wanted a good agreement from ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but he said he was not optimistic about the intentions of the US, UK, France and Germany.

The Iranians are currently in Vienna with “a serious determination and a clear and logical agenda, but we are not optimistic about the will and intentions of the US and the three European countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Japanese counterpart over the phone.

“On the one hand, US officials are asking for negotiations and a return to the nuclear deal, but on the other hand, they are imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and institutions at the same time,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

“The important thing is that these negotiations have results and that the Western parties show their seriousness and goodwill at the negotiating table and in action.”

Talks between the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – resumed in Vienna on Monday after a five-month pause.

The US is participating indirectly in the talks that aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the pact and facilitate a US return to the agreement.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Under the deal, Tehran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

“I think, in the very near future, the next day or so, we’ll be in a position to judge whether Iran actually intends now to engage in good faith,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

“I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don’t give us a lot of cause for ... optimism. But even though the hour is getting very late, it is not too late for Iran to reverse course and engage meaningfully,” said Blinken.

