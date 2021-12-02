Iran’s recent moves don’t give room for optimism on new deal: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday it will be known in “the very near future” whether Iran intends to engage in good faith in talks to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but that recent rhetoric did not give cause for optimism.

“I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don’t give us a lot of cause for optimism,” he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking to reporters in Sweden, where he attended meetings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Blinken said he discussed Iran in meetings with his counterparts from Russia and Israel on Thursday.

“But even though the hour is getting very late, it is not too late for Iran to reverse course,” Blinken added.

Read more: Israel calls on world powers to halt Iran nuclear talks immediately