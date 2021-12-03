.
Civilians among ten dead in Iraq attack blamed on ISIS: Officials

  • Font
Military vehicles of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) are seen during the fight with ISIS fighters in Tal Afar, Iraq, August 25, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Military vehicles of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) are seen during the fight with ISIS fighters in Tal Afar, Iraq, August 25, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Civilians among ten dead in Iraq attack blamed on ISIS: Officials

AFP, Arbil, Iraq

Published: Updated:

At least three civilians and seven Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on the Islamic State, the forces said Friday.

The jihadists attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, killing three civilians, a statement said. The peshmerga, Kurdistan’s armed forces, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when “an explosive device planted by ISIS elements” blew up.

