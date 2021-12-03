.
Europe disappointed at Iran’s stance in nuclear talks

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves after a meeting of the JCPOA in Vienna, Nov. 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Senior diplomats from France, Britain and Germany taking part in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal on Friday expressed “disappointment and concern” at Tehran’s proposed alterations to a text that had been agreed on in previous rounds.

“Major changes (have been) demanded (by Iran),” the officials said in a statement, adding that some were incompatible with the 2015 deal.

It is “unclear how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic timeframe on the basis of Iranian drafts,” they said.

Read more: Iran’s recent moves don’t give room for optimism on new deal: Blinken

