France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (Thomas Samson/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is greeted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo on the first day of his Gulf tour on December 3, 2021. (Thomas Samson/AFP)
Lebanon crisis

France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped there would be progress on the Lebanon crisis in the next hours.

“We will do all we can to re-engage the Gulf regions for the benefit of Lebanon... I hope the coming hours will allow us to make progress.” Macron said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by critical comments by Information Minister George Kordahi on the war in Yemen in late October that prompted Riyadh, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys. The UAE withdrew its envoys.

