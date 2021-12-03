.
Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting: Officials

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on October 8, 2021 the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southeast of the city of the same name, during the visit of the country's president. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === - === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on October 8, 2021 the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southeast of the city of the same name, during the visit of the country's president. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Dubai/Vienna

The current round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will end on Friday with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said.

The meeting of Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China is in a format known as the Joint Commission which has bookended previous rounds of talks. The Iranian official said the meeting would be held around noon (1100 GMT).

The aim is to resume the talks next week, the European diplomat said.

Iran pessimistic about US, E3 intentions in Vienna nuclear talks: FM

Iran’s recent moves don’t give room for optimism on new deal: Blinken

Iran gives drafts on sanctions removal, nuclear commitments to European powers

