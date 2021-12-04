.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Macron announces a Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon: Asharq TV

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron briefs reporters at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 2 minutes ago saudi - france - politics - diplomacy 2 minutes ago saudi - france - politics - diplomacy
French President Emmanuel Macron briefs reporters at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on December 4, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Macron announces a Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon: Asharq TV

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon, Asharq TV reported.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese information minister George Kordahi.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Gulf French President Macron holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by critical comments by Information Minister Kordahi on the war in Yemen in late October that prompted Riyadh, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys. The UAE withdrew its envoys.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said last month that the kingdom’s decision to cut ties was driven by Iran-backed Hezbollah’s growing grip on Lebanon and that dealing with Lebanon’s Hezbollah-backed government “is not productive and not helpful.”

Read more:

France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’

Lebanon’s information minister resigns after Saudi Arabia comments

Saudi Arabia sees no purpose in engaging Lebanon at this time: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters
US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More