Algeria grants $100 million to Palestinian Authority: Ennahar TV

Algeria has agreed a grant of 100 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority (PA) $100 million, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the grant after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting the North African country.

Tebboune also said Algeria would soon host a meeting of Palestinian factions, Ennahar TV said.

