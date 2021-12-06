.
Algeria grants $100 million to Palestinian Authority: Ennahar TV

A handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority’s press office (PPO) on December 5, 2021 shows Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (R) and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas meeting in the capital Algiers. (Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority’s press office (PPO) on December 5, 2021 shows Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (R) and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas meeting in the capital Algiers. (Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria has agreed a grant of 100 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority (PA) $100 million, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced the grant after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is visiting the North African country.

Tebboune also said Algeria would soon host a meeting of Palestinian factions, Ennahar TV said.

