.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel delays major settlement project in East Jerusalem

  • Font
Israel's controversial concrete barrier (C) separating the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov (foreground) in the northern part of east Jerusalem and the Palestinian area of al-Ram (background) in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Israel's controversial concrete barrier (C) separating the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov (foreground) in the northern part of east Jerusalem and the Palestinian area of al-Ram (background) in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel delays major settlement project in East Jerusalem

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Israeli state planning committee on Monday delayed granting further approval of a major settlement project in East Jerusalem that has drawn US and Palestinian concern.

The proposal that envisages building up to 9,000 homes for Jewish settlers, a move that would cement more occupied West Bank lands within Israel’s municipal boundaries for Jerusalem, received preliminary approval last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the committee met again and decided against moving forward, citing the need for an environmental study, according to a statement from Israel’s Planning Administration. No timeline for further discussion was given.

Critics contend that the proposed construction between East Jerusalem and the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank would further dim any Palestinian hopes for a future state.

The site once housed an airport and is known to Israelis as Atarot. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the settlement plan as a bid to finalize “the separation of Jerusalem from our outlying Palestinian area.”

US doesn’t need Israel’s permission to open consulate: Palestine Middle East US doesn’t need Israel’s permission to open consulate: Palestine

The Jerusalem municipal committee green-lit the project on Nov. 24, drawing Israeli media speculation that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could move slowly towards final approval to avoid friction with Washington over settlement issues.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek a state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Most world powers deem Israeli settlements in occupied territory as illegal. Israel, citing historical, biblical and political links to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, disputes this.

On Sunday, the Atarot project was discussed in a call between Bennett and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, an Israeli statement said, without giving details.

A State Department spokesperson said Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians to refrain from any unilateral steps and noted that “advancing settlement activity” could undercut any efforts to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict.

Read more:

Israeli settlements amount to war: UN rights expert

US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager who rammed car into West Bank checkpoint

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Top Content
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers
Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities
Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal
Omicron highlights urgency of vaccine equality, including in conflict zones: ICRC Omicron highlights urgency of vaccine equality, including in conflict zones: ICRC
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More