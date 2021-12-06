.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN delays action on Myanmar and Afghanistan's bid for seats

  • Font
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi gestures while speaking during an event held in the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Nov. 12, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi gestures while speaking during an event held in the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Nov. 12, 2021. (AFP)

UN delays action on Myanmar and Afghanistan's bid for seats

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution Monday delaying action on requests by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to take their countries’ seats at the United Nations.

Assembly President Abdulla Shahid banged his gavel to approve the measure by consensus, without a vote.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision by the 193-member world body means that the ambassadors from the ousted governments in Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in their jobs.

The resolution was introduced by Sweden’s UN Ambassador Anna Eneström, chair of the General Assembly’s Credentials Committee, which recommended last week that the United Nations defer a decision on the credentials of the two countries. She said the nine-member committee has not scheduled another meeting and would not say how long the issue of credentials for Myanmar and Afghanistan would be deferred.

Myanmar’s military rulers sought to replace the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, who opposed their Feb. 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and takeover of the government.

Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin said in July that he had been terminated “due to abuses of his assigned duty and mandate” and that Aung Thurein, who left the military this year after 26 years, had been appointed as Myanmar’s UN ambassador.

The Taliban challenged the credentials of Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government which they ousted on Aug. 15, and sought to replace him with a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, who was a Taliban spokesman during peace negotiations in Qatar.

The Credentials Committee’s decision to defer action means that Myanmar’s Thurein and the Taliban’s Shaheen will not replace their predecessors -- at least for now.

The members of the credentials committee are Sweden, the United States, Russia, China, Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia and Sierra Leone.

Read more: Myanmar condemns UN move to deny envoy a seat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Top Content
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus: Researchers
Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Crown Prince attends inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday? Looking ahead to 2022: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?
Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities
Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal Iran’s national currency falls to record low over nuclear deal
Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age Japanese Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko celebrates coming of age
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More