.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US imposes sanctions on people in Iran, Syria and Uganda, citing rights abuses

  • Font
An exterior view of the building of US Department of the Treasury is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
An exterior view of the building of US Department of the Treasury is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US foreign policy

US imposes sanctions on people in Iran, Syria and Uganda, citing rights abuses

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in Iran, Syria and Uganda, accusing them of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts.

In an action marking the week of the US Summit for Democracy, the Treasury Department said in a statement it was targeting repression and the undermining of democracy, designating individuals and entities tied to the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in Iran and deadly chemical weapons attacks against civilians in Syria, among others.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Treasury will continue to defend against authoritarianism, promoting accountability for violent repression of people seeking to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

Washington blacklisted two senior Syrian Air Force officers it accused of being responsible for chemical weapon attacks on civilians and three senior officers in Syria’s security and intelligence apparatus, according to the statement.

In Iran, the United States designated the Special Units of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces and Counter-Terror Special Forces, as well as several of their officials, and Gholamreza Soleimani, who commands Iran’s hardline Basij militia. Two prisons and a prison director were also blacklisted over events that reportedly took place in them.

Uganda’s chief of military intelligence, Major General Abel Kandiho, was also hit with sanctions over alleged human rights abuses committed under his watch. The Ugandan military said earlier on Tuesday that it was disappointed by the decision, which it said had been made without due process.

Tuesday’s action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Read more: Top US military general for Middle East warns Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts
Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats Once-bustling Afghan Embassy in US down to few diplomats
Top Content
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince concludes first stop of Gulf tour in Oman Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince concludes first stop of Gulf tour in Oman
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Syria says Israeli air strike targets Latakia port, causing fire Syria says Israeli air strike targets Latakia port, causing fire
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Abu Dhabi
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More