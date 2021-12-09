Pentagon says US, Israel to talk Iran but declines comment on Reuters report

The Pentagon said on Thursday that officials will discuss shared concerns about Iran with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz later on Thursday, but it declined to comment on a Reuters report about discussions on possible Iran-focused military drills.

Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday, citing a senior US official, that US-Israeli discussions would include possible military exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I know there’s interest in a certain Reuters report,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

“I will tell you this: We routinely conduct exercises and training with our Israeli counterparts and I have nothing to announce to or speak to or point to or speculate about today.”

Read more: Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran