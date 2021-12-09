Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna: Russia’s envoy

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday, with a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, which do not include the United States, Russia’s top envoy to the talks said on Twitter.

“The #JCPOA participants now hold an official meeting of the Joint Commission,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, using the deal’s full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The talks are indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, though top US envoy Rob Malley will not arrive until this weekend.

