Advances in Iran nuclear talks ‘logical’, EU official says

Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are moving forward, a senior European Union official said on Friday, adding that various big matters were still open for a deal on a final text.

“My impression is that we are simply advancing in quite the logical way of the negotiation,” the official said, when asked if the EU, which is chairing the talks, was optimistic about the new Iranian negotiating team’s position.

“That’s probably why our European friends interpret that the Iranian delegation is more forthcoming,” the official said, adding that seven or eight points were still open to agree a deal and that they represented “huge political points.”

On Thursday, the US special envoy for Iran said Washington was ready to get back into the 2015 nuclear deal “as soon as possible, as soon as Iran is.”

“But in the meantime, we can’t stand by and not be prepared for a world in which Iran may be choosing to delay the program, try to build more leverage,” Malley said. “We obviously have to respond. And so, that’s what we’re doing. We’re preparing ourselves for that outcome.”

