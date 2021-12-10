Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp

A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, a Palestinian source inside the camp and a security source told Reuters.

The explosion took place at a reported weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas which maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon, the Palestinian source and local media reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The security source gave no further details.

The Lebanese Army quickly cordoned off the area, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). The NNA also reported deaths and injuries resulting from the explosion.

Read more: UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati