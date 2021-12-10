.
Explosion rocks south Lebanon Palestinian camp

Palestinian Hamas militants ride on a truck as they display a rocket in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, a Palestinian source inside the camp and a security source told Reuters.

The explosion took place at a reported weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas which maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon, the Palestinian source and local media reported.

The security source gave no further details.

The Lebanese Army quickly cordoned off the area, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). The NNA also reported deaths and injuries resulting from the explosion.

UN secretary-general to visit Lebanon, Saudi Crown Prince invites Mikati

