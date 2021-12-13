.
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan’s capital: Witnesses

Sudanese protesters gather in the busy Jabra district of southern Khartoum on November 25, 2021. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP)
A file photo shows Sudanese protesters gather in the busy Jabra district of southern Khartoum on November 25, 2021. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP)
Protests

AFP

Sudanese police fired tear gas Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters who rallied near the presidential palace in Khartoum demanding civilian rule, witnesses said.

It was the latest rally in recent weeks by Sudanese opposed to a military-dominated government in the country where top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in an October coup.

On Sunday, Reuters revealed that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country’s military leader after a coup in late October.

The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back changes made by the military following the takeover.

Hamdok’s office confirmed the decision.

Sudan cut off from $650 million of international funding after coup

Sudan’s PM Hamdok denies any personal gain in signing political deal with Burhan

Sudan’s Hamdok to review appointments made by military

