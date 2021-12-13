.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s PM replaces acting state governors named after coup

  • Font
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2021, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok holds a press conference at the Council of Ministers in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2021, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok holds a press conference at the Council of Ministers in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s PM replaces acting state governors named after coup

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said.

The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back changes made by the military following the takeover.

Hamdok's office confirmed the decision.

Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy ministers appointed by the military, some of them veterans of the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled amid a popular uprising in 2019.

However, Hamdok has yet to name a cabinet of technocrats as stipulated by the Nov. 21 deal he struck with the military, and faces a challenge in doing so due to opposition to the deal from political parties and protesters.

The agreement was announced after mass protests against the military and wide condemnation by the international community of the coup, which upended a transition towards elections.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s deal a clean slate for Hamdok but lost opportunity for real change: Analysts

Sudan’s PM Hamdok denies any personal gain in signing political deal with Burhan

Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Oman’s Sultan Haitham set to visit UK to discuss regional issues Oman’s Sultan Haitham set to visit UK to discuss regional issues
Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the Formula One world championship Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the Formula One world championship
Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’ Bahrain condemns Beirut hosting press conference for ‘hostile personnel’
Policeman guarding polio vaccinating team gunned down in second killing in two days Policeman guarding polio vaccinating team gunned down in second killing in two days
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More