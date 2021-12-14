.
Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of ‘blame game’

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani with delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of ‘blame game’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of “persisting in their blame game”, a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell, without progress.

“Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps,” Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.

“Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there’s real will to remedy the culprit’s wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved.”

On Monday, British, French and German diplomats said major powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress.

