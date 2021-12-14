.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats

  • Font
EEAS Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021. (Reuters)
EEAS Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran losing ‘precious time’ with nuclear stance: European diplomats

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran’s positions in talks over its nuclear development program are “inconsistent” with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the western European countries negotiating with Tehran, said on Monday.

“We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable,” said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations,” they added.

“We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

Talks resumed on salvaging the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on November 29. Diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are attending.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 agreement during his presidency and US President Joe Biden wants to negotiate their return.

Iran wants Washington to lift a raft of sanctions and is asking as well for guarantees.

Read more: Iran sees progress at nuclear talks, Britain says Vienna negotiations ‘last chance’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference Comprehensive plan for development of Arab culture to be discussed at UAE conference
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers Breakdown of Saudi Arabia’s 2022 budget in numbers
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More