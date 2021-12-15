Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal

A 27-year-old Syrian woman has died from her injuries after being stabbed 15 times by a 34-year-old man for refusing to marry him in a crime that has shocked Jordan.

The woman, who has been identified as Maryam, was found in a pool of her blood near a bus station in Amman’s Ashrafieh neighborhood last Friday.

Al Arabiya met the family of the victim in the Ashrafieh area of the capital, Amman, who said that Maryam had worked in cosmetology and used to go to work and return at irregular times due to the nature of her job, which depends on coordinating appointments in advance with her female clients.

The girl's father Mohammed Hamdo confirmed that the killer had previously proposed to his daughter more than once despite the constant family rejections.

Maryam's father said that the young man kept bothering his daughter and stalked her for days, monitoring her whereabouts and harassing her even when she was surrounded by friends and family.

The family confirmed that they had submitted a complaint to security services against the murderer, as he tried to run the father over on one occasion because he tried to stop him and defend his daughter.

The media spokesman for Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, Col. Amer al-Sartawi, said that a report was received at dawn last Saturday that a girl of Arab nationality was stabbed by an unknown person while she was in the Ashrafieh area, and that she had died of her injuries.

According to authorities, security officials have identified the killer who had been on the run since committing the crime since he was caught and arrested.

