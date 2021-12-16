.
Israeli border police stop a Palestinian civilian vehicle at Zaatara (Tapuach) junction south of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on May 11, 2021. A Palestinian was killed and another wounded on May 11 by Israeli army gunfire in the north of the occupied West Bank. Both were members of Palestinian intelligence services and were shot at an army checkpoint near Nablus. The Israeli army said earlier it had neutralised two attackers. / AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
A file photo shows Israeli border police stop a Palestinian civilian vehicle at Zaatara (Tapuach) junction south of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on May 11, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli man dies of injuries after West Bank shooting: Medics

AFP

An Israeli man in his 20s died of his wounds and two others were wounded when their car came under gunfire Thursday near a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, medics said.

A medic with the Magen David Adom rescue service said he unsuccessfully worked to revive a passenger in the car’s back seat who was unconscious after getting shot, adding “we were required to declare his death.”

Medics said the shooting occurred near the Shavei Shomron settlement, in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting follows a string of attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Last week, Israeli police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian girl on suspicion of stabbing her neighbor, an Israeli Jewish resident of a settlement in a contested neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Read more: Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces during clash in West Bank’s Nablus

