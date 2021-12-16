Israeli man dies of injuries after West Bank shooting: Medics

An Israeli man in his 20s died of his wounds and two others were wounded when their car came under gunfire Thursday near a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, medics said.

A medic with the Magen David Adom rescue service said he unsuccessfully worked to revive a passenger in the car’s back seat who was unconscious after getting shot, adding “we were required to declare his death.”

Medics said the shooting occurred near the Shavei Shomron settlement, in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting follows a string of attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Last week, Israeli police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian girl on suspicion of stabbing her neighbor, an Israeli Jewish resident of a settlement in a contested neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

