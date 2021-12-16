.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Suspected robbers jump to death during raid in crisis-hit Lebanon

  • Font
Lebanese Army soldiers patrol the clashes area in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanese Army soldiers patrol the clashes area in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Suspected robbers jump to death during raid in crisis-hit Lebanon

AFP

Published: Updated:

Two suspected bank robbers jumped to their deaths Thursday during a Lebanese army raid on their apartment, state media reported, amid a surge in crime in the crisis-hit country.

The raid in Beirut’s southern suburbs targeted a three-man “armed robbery gang” that had conducted a heist this week on a bank in the town of Zalka, north of the capital, said the National News Agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The army patrol was hit by live fire, and two members of the gang tried to escape, so they deliberately jumped of the balcony of their fifth-floor apartment which led to their immediate deaths,” the NNA said.

The third suspect was arrested, the news agency added.

During the operation, the army seized illicit drugs including cocaine as well as weapons and ammunition, according to the report.

Troops also confiscated motorbikes, masks, gloves and outfits that the suspects allegedly used to carry out the bank heist, the NNA said.

The robbery on Tuesday targeted a branch of Byblos Bank and left one employee injured, the NNA reported at the time.

It comes amid a surge in crime as Lebanon grapples with an unprecedented financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times.

The number of robberies in Lebanon has more than doubled in the first 10 months of 2021 compared with last year, according to the Internal Security Forces.

Read more:

Lebanon orders deportation of Shia Bahraini opposition group members

Lebanon prosecutor orders arrest next year of politician charged over Beirut blast

Lebanon’s currency continues to tank amid monetary chaos

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival MDLBeast: What to expect from Saudi Arabia’s blockbuster Soundstorm music festival
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal Syrian woman stabbed 15 times to death in Jordan after refusing marriage proposal
Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens Saudi Arabia issues new COVID PCR test exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens
Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden amid Iran tensions
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More