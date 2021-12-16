Two drones aimed at US military base in Syria intercepted

Two drones heading towards the US al-Tanf military base in Syria were intercepted, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple explosions were heard inside the base on December 5, Syrian state TV reported.

At least five explosive-laden drones attacked the base in October, targeting US forces and opposition fighters, US officials said.

There were no reported injuries or deaths reported as a result of the attack in October.

US and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter ISIS militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The previous major Iranian attack on US forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq.

