US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections

  • Font
Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) and PM Abdalla Hamdok at a deal-signing ceremony to restore the transition to civilian rule. Nov. 21, 2021. (AFP)
“The ongoing protests demonstrate the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to transition,” the four countries said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates issued a statement Thursday welcoming the agreement reached between Sudan’s military and the civilian government last month.

But the so-called Quad for Sudan said protecting demonstrators from violence needed to remain a priority.

Last month, the “Quad” called for the immediate restoration of Sudan’s civilian-led government after a military coup.

“We affirm our collective and individual support for the people of Sudan and their aspirations for a democratic, stable and peaceful nation. The ongoing protests demonstrate the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to transition. Protecting them from violence should remain a priority,” the four countries said.

Welcoming last month’s agreement that saw the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, arrested in the coup, was just the “first step” to returning Sudan to its transition to democracy, the “Quad” said.

“We urge signatories to live up to the commitments made in the political agreement. In this respect we note with appreciation the recent releases of political detainees, and the establishment of a committee of investigation to ensure that those responsible for violence against protestors are held accountable,” they said.

Other requests from the “Quad” include the lifting of the state of emergency “in the near future” and a roadmap towards elections in “late 2023 or early 2024.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom reaffirm our readiness to support all those working for the democratic transition in Sudan,” they said.

