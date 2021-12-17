.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran top negotiator says nuclear talks to pause for a few days

  • Font
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani with delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani with delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran top negotiator says nuclear talks to pause for a few days

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal will be held in Vienna on Friday before breaking for a “few days”, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The indirect US-Iran talks on bringing both sides back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round.

Bagheri Kani said on Twitter that he met EU political director Enrique Mora and other delegates on Thursday “to take stock of the situation and discuss the way forward”.

“We have made good progress this week. We will convene a Joint Commission today and will continue talks after a break of a few days,” he said.

He did not give a date.

Three diplomats said on Thursday the remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal planned to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal. One of them said the talks would resume on Dec. 27, while another said they would resume between Christmas and the New Year.

Under the agreement, Iran had limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and UN sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions in 2019.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia seeks serious approach to Iran’s nuclear, missile programs: Crown Prince

Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of ‘blame game’

Return to 2015 Iran deal should only be first step to longer, stronger deal: Saudi FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror
US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections
Top Content
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study
Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 border restrictions: Everything you need to know
UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events UAE outlines COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s Eve events
France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government France to ban non-essential UK travel: Government
US Navy rescues Iranian drug smugglers after setting stash ablaze on ship near Oman US Navy rescues Iranian drug smugglers after setting stash ablaze on ship near Oman
US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror US lauds Saudi Arabia as strong, ‘very capable’ partner in fight against terror
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More