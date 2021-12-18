.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Palestinian woman stabs Israeli man in attack near Hebron in West Bank

  • Font
An aerial view shows the Cave of the Patriarchs, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, in the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 2, 2020. Picture taken November 2, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
An aerial view shows the Cave of the Patriarchs or the Ibrahimi mosque, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, in the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Palestinian woman stabs Israeli man in attack near Hebron in West Bank

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

A Palestinian woman on Saturday stabbed an Israeli settler near a disputed holy site in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, wounding him slightly, a border guard spokesperson said.

The attack took place near a flashpoint site known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarch and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque, a place revered by both faiths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


Israeli border guards said they had arrested the attacker, a 65-year-old Palestinian woman from a nearby village, the statement added.

The wounded man was a 38-year-old resident of the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.

Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regard as illegal.

Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank with some 200,000 Palestinian residents, also has some 1,000 Jewish settlers living there under heavy protection from the Israeli army.

The attack comes as Israeli security forces continue a manhunt for the assailants behind a deadly shooting on Thursday near the northern West Bank wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh.

Israel’s army said Palestinian attackers opened fire on a car, killing 25-year-old Jewish religious student and settler Yehuda Dimentman.

No one has claimed responsibility for that attack, but multiple Palestinian organizations praised the shooting.

It is the latest violence over the past month, which has seen Palestinian attacks on Israelis and the killing of Palestinians by Israeli troops during clashes.

On Friday, United Nations Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “alarmed by the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, which is claiming the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.”

Read more:

Israeli man dies of injuries after West Bank shooting: Medics

Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager who rammed car into West Bank checkpoint

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis MDLBeast Soundstorm festival symbolizes a new society for young Saudis
Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes
Top Content
Businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies, announces Dubai’s ruler on Twitter Businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies, announces Dubai’s ruler on Twitter
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project
Latest round of nuclear talks ‘worse than they should have been’: Senior US diplomat Latest round of nuclear talks ‘worse than they should have been’: Senior US diplomat
Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes Former CIA chiefs, US officials call on Biden to restore Iran’s fear of strikes
Transforming Middle East through regime change is not viable, senior US official says Transforming Middle East through regime change is not viable, senior US official says
Potential suspect critical after Japan clinic fire kills 24 Potential suspect critical after Japan clinic fire kills 24
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More