Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum: Witnesses

Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags and banners as they rally against the military chief who launched an October 25 coup followed by a bloody crackdown, in the northern part of the capital Khartoum, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators raise national flags and banners as they rally against the military chief who launched an October 25 coup followed by a bloody crackdown, in the northern part of the capital Khartoum, on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Protests

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum: Witnesses

AFP

Published: Updated:

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Sunday at a huge crowd of protesters who had gathered near the republican palace in the capital Khartoum, witnesses told AFP.

Tens of thousands rallied on Sunday to mark three years since the start of demonstrations that led to the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, as well as against the current military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

“The people want the downfall of Burhan,” protesters shouted.

