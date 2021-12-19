Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum: Witnesses

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Sunday at a huge crowd of protesters who had gathered near the republican palace in the capital Khartoum, witnesses told AFP.

Tens of thousands rallied on Sunday to mark three years since the start of demonstrations that led to the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, as well as against the current military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

“The people want the downfall of Burhan,” protesters shouted.

