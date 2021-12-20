Iran holds air defense exercise near Bushehr nuclear plant

The sounds of anti-aircraft fire heard on Monday from around Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was the result of an air defense exercise to increase the defense system’s abilities, an official told Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (1:30 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces,” the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US have resumed to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the US abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Iran’s arch-foe, Israel, has warned it will adopt other measures should diplomacy fail to curb Iran’s fast-advancing nuclear program.

Read more:

Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry

Iran says inspecting new IAEA cameras for nuclear site

Iran announces detection of its first omicron COVID-19 variant case