Iran holds air defense exercise near Bushehr nuclear plant

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on October 8, 2021 shows Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi (R) accompanied by chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami, visiting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southeast of the city of the same name. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === - === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on October 8, 2021 shows Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi (R) accompanied by chief of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami, visiting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southeast of the city of the same name. (AFP)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The sounds of anti-aircraft fire heard on Monday from around Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was the result of an air defense exercise to increase the defense system’s abilities, an official told Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

“This exercise took place at 5 a.m. local time (1:30 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces,” the official, Mohammadtaqi Irani, said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US have resumed to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the US abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s arch-foe, Israel, has warned it will adopt other measures should diplomacy fail to curb Iran’s fast-advancing nuclear program.

Iran envoy to Houthis leaves Yemen for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry

Iran says inspecting new IAEA cameras for nuclear site

Iran announces detection of its first omicron COVID-19 variant case

