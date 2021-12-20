Iran vows sweeping response against any Israeli attacks on nuclear program

Iran will respond to any Israeli attacks against its nuclear program by targeting all sites used to launch the attacks, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander warned on Monday.

If Israel carries out its threats to attack Iranian nuclear sites, the Iranian military will respond by attacking “all centers, bases, routes and spaces used [to launch the attacks] … in accordance with tested operational plans,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Major General Gholamali Rashid as saying.

Israeli threats against Iranian nuclear and military sites are “not possible without the green light and support of the US,” Rashid added.

Israel has warned it would use force should diplomacy fail to slow down Iran’s fast-advancing nuclear program.

Iran nuclear deal talks

Talks between the remaining signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – have resumed in Vienna.

The US is participating indirectly in the talks that aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the pact and facilitate a US return to the agreement.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the talks were “not going well in the sense that we do not yet have a pathway back” into the deal.

