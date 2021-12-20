.
.
.
.
Lebanese leaders promise 2022 elections will be held on time, says UN chief Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he talks with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Lebanon, on December 20, 2021. (Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he talks with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Lebanon, on December 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanese leaders promise 2022 elections will be held on time, says UN chief Guterres

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he has received assurances from Lebanese leaders that next year’s elections would be held on time.

Guterres was speaking during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Najib Mikati as a part of his visit to Lebanon.

Developing

Read more: UN chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges accountability for blast

