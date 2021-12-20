Lebanese leaders promise 2022 elections will be held on time, says UN chief Guterres
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he has received assurances from Lebanese leaders that next year’s elections would be held on time.
Guterres was speaking during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Najib Mikati as a part of his visit to Lebanon.
Developing
