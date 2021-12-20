.
Protester shot dead in Khartoum: Medics

A wounded Sudanese protester falls on the pavement after security forces fired tear gas during a rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
A wounded Sudanese protester falls on the pavement after security forces fired tear gas in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. (AFP)
Protests

Reuters

One man was shot dead in Sunday’s protests against Sudan’s military leaders in which scores of people were wounded in Khartoum and other cities, medics aligned with the protest movement said on Monday.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the Sharg al-Nile area across the river from the capital Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated in Khartoum on Sunday against the Oct. 25 military coup, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces.

Protesters attempted to hold a sit-in outside the presidential palace, which they were able to reach for the first time following weeks of protests, but were dispersed after sundown.

In total, 123 people were wounded, the health ministry said, as a result of what it said were clashes with police and the use of tear gas.

The protests had been called by neighborhood resistance committees and supported by political parties under slogans rejecting military rule.

In a statement, the media adviser for military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the military and security forces would maintain Sudan’s security.

“The blatantly contentious and hostile tone (of protests) could impede a smooth democratic transition,” he said in a statement late on Sunday night, adding that the military supported the people’s ambitions for democracy.

US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE welcome political agreement in Sudan, call for elections

Hundreds of thousands march to Sudan presidential palace in protest against coup

Security forces block roads, bridges in Sudan’s Khartoum against post-coup protests

