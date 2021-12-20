.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges accountability for blast

  • Font
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lays a wreath on December 20, 2021, at the site of the August 4, 2020 cataclysmic port explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lays a wreath on December 20, 2021, at the site of the August 4, 2020 cataclysmic port explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

UN chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges accountability for blast

Reuters

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday Lebanon needed proper accountability for the August 2020 Beirut port explosion on the second day of a visit aimed at rallying international support for the crisis-hit country.

His comments followed a meeting with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri and a visit to the port, where he laid a wreath at a memorial for the more than 215 people killed when chemicals stored at the port for nearly years exploded.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I know the suffering ... and the will of the people to have proper accountability and I want to express my solidarity to all the victims of that tragedy,” he said.

Guterres, who arrived on Sunday, has called on Lebanese leaders to work to address an economic crisis that has left four in five Lebanese poor.

“Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyze the country,” Guterres said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government has not met for more than two months amid a push by parties close to powerful politicians charged in connection with the blast to remove the judge leading an investigation.

Guterres said in a video message ahead of his visit that he supported demands of Lebanese for “truth and justice” over the blast.

Many Lebanese blame the blast on the corruption and dysfunction normalized by a political elite that has been in power since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Berri also called on Guterres to help expedite indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve a dispute over Lebanon’s southern maritime border.

The dispute centers on an area seen as a promising for oil and gas exploration but several rounds of talks have made little progress.

Read more:

UN chief urges Lebanon’s leaders to put people first and reform

UN Secretary-General on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

IMF examines extent of Lebanon’s financial sector losses

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai airport back to operating at 100 pct capacity for first time since pandemic Dubai airport back to operating at 100 pct capacity for first time since pandemic
International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week
Top Content
Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns Saudi Arabia urges against travel outside Kingdom amid COVID-19 concerns
UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector UAE announces New Year holiday, three-day weekend for public sector
UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns
Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries
Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh Golden Temple Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh Golden Temple
Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania Sixth child dies from bouncy castle tragedy in Australian island state Tasmania
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More